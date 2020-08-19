Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) went up by 0.91% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $139.88 and move down -58.06%, while EXPE stocks collected 0.43% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 07/31/20 that Expedia Needs to Budget for This Trip

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Worth an Investment?

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPE) The 36 Months beta value for EXPE stocks is at 1.58, while 13 of the analysts out of 31 who provided ratings for Expedia Group, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 2 as overweight, 15 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $94.54 which is $8.4 above current price. EXPE currently has a short float of 10.86% and public float of 129.43M with average trading volume of 4.21M shares.

EXPE Market Performance

EXPE stocks went up by 0.43% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.85% and a quarterly performance of 15.91%, while its annual performance rate touched -32.34%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.49% for EXPE stocks with the simple moving average of -0.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EXPE stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for EXPE shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for EXPE socks in the upcoming period according to BTIG Research is $100 based on the research report published on August 3, 2020.

Evercore ISI, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EXPE stock at the price of $85. The rating they have provided for EXPE stocks is “In-line” according to the report published on May 21, 2020.

Jefferies gave “ Hold” rating to EXPE stocks, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on May 19, 2020.

EXPE Stocks 4.68% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Expedia Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -36.73% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.49%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.71%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.11% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -5.84% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EXPE went up by +0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -35.24% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $84.74. In addition, Expedia Group, Inc. saw -18.16% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EXPE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE), starting from BATTLE A GEORGE, who bought 12,300 shares at the price of $81.38 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 58,662 shares of Expedia Group, Inc., valued at $1,001,008 with the latest closing price.

Dzielak Robert J, the Chief Legal Officer & Sec’y of Expedia Group, Inc., sold 2,575 shares at the value of $88.72 during a trade that took place back on Jun 03, which means that Dzielak Robert J is holding 32,663 shares at the value of $228,448 based on the most recent closing price.

EXPE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +7.68 for the present operating margin and +75.98 for gross margin. The net margin for Expedia Group, Inc. stands at +4.68. Total capital return value is set at 9.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.84. Equity return holds the value -51.60%, with -7.40% for asset returns.

Based on Expedia Group, Inc. (EXPE), the company’s capital structure generated 140.89 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 58.49. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 26.10 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 5.36 and long-term debt to capital is 119.01.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.55 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.30. The receivables turnover for Expedia Group, Inc. is 5.06 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.72.