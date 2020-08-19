Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) went down by -0.49% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $75.18 and move down -77.19%, while XOM stocks collected -5.65% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 14 hours ago that Want to Make Money on Oil Stocks? Look to Europe.

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Worth an Investment?

Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE: XOM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.17 times of increase in earnings at the present.

XOM Market Performance

XOM stocks went down by -5.65% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.16% and a quarterly performance of -3.44%, while its annual performance rate touched -38.91%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.47% for XOM stocks with the simple moving average of -19.97% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for XOM stocks, with Standpoint Research repeating the rating for XOM shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for XOM socks in the upcoming period according to Standpoint Research is $75 based on the research report published on June 9, 2020.

Exane BNP Paribas, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see XOM stock at the price of $75. The rating they have provided for XOM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 13, 2020.

Argus gave “ Hold” rating to XOM stocks, setting the target price at $75 in the report published on April 2, 2020.

XOM Stocks -5.16% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought XOM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Exxon Mobil Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -43.56% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.46%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.21%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.97% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -22.49% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, XOM went down by -5.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -37.21% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $43.39. In addition, Exxon Mobil Corporation saw -39.19% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

XOM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), starting from Swiger Andrew P, who bought 30,000 shares at the price of $33.80 back on Mar 19. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,161,768 shares of Exxon Mobil Corporation, valued at $1,014,000 with the latest closing price.

Duffin Neil W, the Vice President of Exxon Mobil Corporation, bought 30,000 shares at the value of $36.41 during a trade that took place back on Mar 18, which means that Duffin Neil W is holding 162,097 shares at the value of $1,092,180 based on the most recent closing price.

XOM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.60 for the present operating margin and +21.45 for gross margin. The net margin for Exxon Mobil Corporation stands at +5.60. Total capital return value is set at 4.82, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.59. Equity return holds the value 3.90%, with 2.00% for asset returns.

Based on Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM), the company’s capital structure generated 27.53 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 21.59. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 14.55 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 7.54 and long-term debt to capital is 16.16.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.39 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for Exxon Mobil Corporation is 9.91 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.