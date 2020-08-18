Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) went down by -1.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $57.57 and move down -12.27%, while MS stocks collected 1.38% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 10 hours ago that Robinhood Now Valued at $11.2 Billion After Latest Funding Round

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Worth an Investment?

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 9.26 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MS Market Performance

MS stocks went up by 1.38% for the week, with the monthly drop of -2.16% and a quarterly performance of 27.31%, while its annual performance rate touched 28.39%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.19% for MS stocks with the simple moving average of 10.28% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MS stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for MS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for MS socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $61 based on the research report published on July 8, 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MS stock at the price of $58. The rating they have provided for MS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 24, 2020.

UBS gave “Buy” rating to MS stocks, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on June 23, 2020.

MS Stocks 3.81% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Morgan Stanley was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -10.93% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.96%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.12% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.53% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MS went up by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +10.85% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $50.65. In addition, Morgan Stanley saw 0.31% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Morgan Stanley (MS), starting from ROONEY ROBERT P, who sold 18,355 shares at the price of $52.18 back on Jul 21. After this action, Rushing now owns 209,542 shares of Morgan Stanley, valued at $957,843 with the latest closing price.

Hotsuki Keishi, the Chief Risk Officer of Morgan Stanley, sold 19,000 shares at the value of $52.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 20, which means that Hotsuki Keishi is holding 243,666 shares at the value of $988,000 based on the most recent closing price.

MS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +33.28 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Morgan Stanley stands at +14.28. Total capital return value is set at 6.02, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.77. Equity return holds the value 11.60%, with 0.90% for asset returns.

Based on Morgan Stanley (MS), the company’s capital structure generated 426.00 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 80.99.