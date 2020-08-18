Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) went up by 0.63% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.46 and move down -9.15%, while FBIO stocks collected -4.52% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Fortress Biotech Announces Virtual Two-Day Corporate Access Summit Hosted by B. Riley FBR on Tuesday, August 18 and Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO) Worth an Investment?

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ: FBIO) The 36 Months beta value for FBIO stocks is at 2.10, while 5 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Fortress Biotech, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $9.40 which is -$3.17 below current price. FBIO currently has a short float of 2.42% and public float of 65.58M with average trading volume of 841.33K shares.

FBIO Market Performance

FBIO stocks went down by -4.52% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.45% and a quarterly performance of 20.99%, while its annual performance rate touched 98.13%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.85% for FBIO stocks with the simple moving average of 35.70% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FBIO stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for FBIO shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for FBIO socks in the upcoming period according to B. Riley FBR is $9 based on the research report published on December 18, 2019.

B. Riley FBR, Inc., on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FBIO stock at the price of $10. The rating they have provided for FBIO stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 28, 2018.

Rodman & Renshaw gave “Buy” rating to FBIO stocks, setting the target price at $11 in the report published on July 11, 2017.

FBIO Stocks 10.96% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FBIO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Fortress Biotech, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -8.38% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.27%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.45%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.52% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.73% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FBIO went down by -4.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +115.65% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.96. In addition, Fortress Biotech, Inc. saw 23.35% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

FBIO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO), starting from ROSENWALD LINDSAY A MD, who bought 1,123 shares at the price of $2.06 back on Dec 01. After this action, Rushing now owns 8,572,312 shares of Fortress Biotech, Inc., valued at $2,313 with the latest closing price.

FBIO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -302.54 for the present operating margin and +66.00 for gross margin. The net margin for Fortress Biotech, Inc. stands at -109.09. Total capital return value is set at -78.61, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.14. Equity return holds the value -144.10%, with -22.80% for asset returns.

Based on Fortress Biotech, Inc. (FBIO), the company’s capital structure generated 420.19 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 80.78. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 48.65 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -9.35 and long-term debt to capital is 385.85.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.37 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.69. The receivables turnover for Fortress Biotech, Inc. is 3.33 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.20. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.43.