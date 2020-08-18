Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) went up by 1.41% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $112.32 and move down -2.56%, while CDNS stocks collected 2.17% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Cadence Delivers Machine Learning-Optimized Xcelium Logic Simulation With up to 5X Faster Regressions

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Worth an Investment?

Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CDNS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 30.15 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CDNS Market Performance

CDNS stocks went up by 2.17% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.27% and a quarterly performance of 31.37%, while its annual performance rate touched 57.99%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.61% for CDNS stocks with the simple moving average of 38.49% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CDNS stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CDNS shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for CDNS socks in the upcoming period according to UBS is $91 based on the research report published on May 27, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CDNS stock at the price of $91. The rating they have provided for CDNS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 22, 2020.

Robert W. Baird gave “Outperform” rating to CDNS stocks, setting the target price at $93 in the report published on February 19, 2020.

CDNS Stocks 9.73% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CDNS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -2.49% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.66%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.26%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.61% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +19.82% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CDNS went up by +2.17%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +63.61% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $107.02. In addition, Cadence Design Systems, Inc. saw 57.90% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CDNS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS), starting from ZAMAN ANEEL, who sold 2,382 shares at the price of $110.31 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 175,179 shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., valued at $262,758 with the latest closing price.

DEVGAN ANIRUDH, the President of Cadence Design Systems, Inc., sold 4,204 shares at the value of $110.33 during a trade that took place back on Aug 07, which means that DEVGAN ANIRUDH is holding 328,262 shares at the value of $463,827 based on the most recent closing price.

CDNS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +21.42 for the present operating margin and +88.08 for gross margin. The net margin for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. stands at +42.33. Total capital return value is set at 23.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 47.46. Equity return holds the value 50.80%, with 29.50% for asset returns.

Based on Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (CDNS), the company’s capital structure generated 24.18 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 19.47. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 13.59 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 26.58 and long-term debt to capital is 20.49.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 8.36 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. is 7.51 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.80. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.74.