Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) went down by -1.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.48 and move down -54.9%, while ZION stocks collected -2.36% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/31/20 that Zions Bancorporation Board Declares Dividends

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) Worth an Investment?

Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ: ZION) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 13.52 times of increase in earnings at the present.

ZION Market Performance

ZION stocks went down by -2.36% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.05% and a quarterly performance of 12.04%, while its annual performance rate touched -15.72%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.49% for ZION stocks with the simple moving average of -12.75% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ZION stocks, with Wolfe Research repeating the rating for ZION shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for ZION socks in the upcoming period according to Wolfe Research is $52 based on the research report published on July 31, 2020.

DA Davidson, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ZION stock at the price of $36. The rating they have provided for ZION stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 20, 2020.

B. Riley FBR gave “ Neutral” rating to ZION stocks, setting the target price at $33 in the report published on April 21, 2020.

ZION Stocks -0.28% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ZION to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Zions Bancorporation, National Association was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -35.44% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.28%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.54%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.81% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -12.25% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ZION went down by -2.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -31.17% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $33.47. In addition, Zions Bancorporation, National Association saw -34.75% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ZION Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION), starting from SHIREY TERRY ALAN, who sold 15,572 shares at the price of $35.77 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 18,324 shares of Zions Bancorporation, National Association, valued at $556,992 with the latest closing price.

Abbott James R, the Senior Vice President of Zions Bancorporation, National Association, sold 10,091 shares at the value of $30.24 during a trade that took place back on May 22, which means that Abbott James R is holding 48,131 shares at the value of $305,176 based on the most recent closing price.

ZION Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +38.06 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Zions Bancorporation, National Association stands at +25.15. Total capital return value is set at 9.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.19. Equity return holds the value 6.50%, with 0.60% for asset returns.

Based on Zions Bancorporation, National Association (ZION), the company’s capital structure generated 54.70 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 35.36.