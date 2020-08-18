Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) went up by 3.40% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.00 and move up 1.66%, while SYRS stocks collected 2.36% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Syros Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Highlights Key Accomplishments and Upcoming Milestones

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Worth an Investment?

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: SYRS) The 36 Months beta value for SYRS stocks is at 1.57, while 5 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 2 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $14.83 which is -$0.36 below current price. SYRS currently has a short float of 7.08% and public float of 40.96M with average trading volume of 317.51K shares.

SYRS Market Performance

SYRS stocks went up by 2.36% for the week, with the monthly jump of 6.63% and a quarterly performance of 28.88%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.39%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.56% for SYRS stocks with the simple moving average of 66.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SYRS stocks, with Wedbush repeating the rating for SYRS shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for SYRS socks in the upcoming period according to Wedbush is $38 based on the research report published on January 17, 2020.

JMP Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SYRS stock at the price of $18. The rating they have provided for SYRS stocks is “Mkt Outperform” according to the report published on March 8, 2019.

Oppenheimer gave “Outperform” rating to SYRS stocks, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on February 14, 2019.

SYRS Stocks 20.54% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SYRS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 1.69% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.81%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.55%, while the shares surge at the distance of +13.96% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +46.33% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SYRS went up by +9.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +153.91% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.42. In addition, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 85.02% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SYRS Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS), starting from Young Richard A, who sold 5,990 shares at the price of $11.85 back on Jul 15. After this action, Rushing now owns 353,171 shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $70,982 with the latest closing price.

Olson Eric R, the Chief Scientific Officer of Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sold 1,753 shares at the value of $11.72 during a trade that took place back on Jul 07, which means that Olson Eric R is holding 0 shares at the value of $20,538 based on the most recent closing price.

SYRS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -3922.35 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -3806.16. Total capital return value is set at -84.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch -82.70. Equity return holds the value -94.60%, with -49.00% for asset returns.

Based on Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (SYRS), the company’s capital structure generated 32.73 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 24.66.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 107.04 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 0.20 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.87.