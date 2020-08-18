Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) went down by -1.11% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $169.26 and move down -79.45%, while RGA stocks collected -0.32% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Reinsurance Group of America Reports Second Quarter Results

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) Worth an Investment?

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE: RGA) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 10.61 times of increase in earnings at the present.

RGA Market Performance

RGA stocks went down by -0.32% for the week, with the monthly jump of 11.69% and a quarterly performance of 4.46%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.57%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 5.68% for RGA stocks with the simple moving average of -20.27% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RGA stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for RGA shares by setting it to “In-line”. The predicted price for RGA socks in the upcoming period according to Evercore ISI is $88 based on the research report published on July 16, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RGA stock at the price of $102. The rating they have provided for RGA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 29, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “ Overweight” rating to RGA stocks, setting the target price at $150 in the report published on April 7, 2020.

RGA Stocks 11.59% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RGA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -44.28% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.42%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, while the shares surge at the distance of +11.93% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -5.76% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RGA went down by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -42.16% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $89.76. In addition, Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated saw -42.16% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

RGA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), starting from Sievert Frederick James, who sold 960 shares at the price of $65.77 back on Mar 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 7,912 shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated, valued at $63,139 with the latest closing price.

Guinn Patricia Lynn, the Director of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated, bought 2,000 shares at the value of $144.29 during a trade that took place back on Jan 31, which means that Guinn Patricia Lynn is holding 3,949 shares at the value of $288,580 based on the most recent closing price.

RGA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +9.61 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated stands at +6.07. Total capital return value is set at 10.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.50. Equity return holds the value 5.00%, with 0.70% for asset returns.

Based on Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA), the company’s capital structure generated 31.33 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 23.85.