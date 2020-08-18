Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) went up by 3.42% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $14.10 and move down -37.03%, while IRWD stocks collected 1.13% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results; Delivered GAAP Net Income of $25 Million and Adjusted EBITDA of $33 Million

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD) Worth an Investment?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: IRWD) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 16.70 times of increase in earnings at the present.

IRWD Market Performance

IRWD stocks went up by 1.13% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.58% and a quarterly performance of -10.91%, while its annual performance rate touched 17.33%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 4.82% for IRWD stocks with the simple moving average of -6.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IRWD stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for IRWD shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for IRWD socks in the upcoming period according to Northland Capital is $14 based on the research report published on June 17, 2020.

Credit Suisse, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IRWD stock at the price of $14. The rating they have provided for IRWD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on July 10, 2019.

Morgan Stanley gave “ Equal-Weight” rating to IRWD stocks, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 27, 2019.

IRWD Stocks 3.71% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -27.02% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.84%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.73%, while the shares sank at the distance of -2.92% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.52% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, IRWD went up by +1.13%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +9.12% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $9.80. In addition, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -22.69% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

IRWD Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (IRWD), starting from OLANOFF LAWRENCE S, who sold 11,350 shares at the price of $10.06 back on Jun 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 68,629 shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $114,181 with the latest closing price.

Rickard Jason, the SVP, Chief Operating Officer of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc., sold 510 shares at the value of $10.35 during a trade that took place back on May 11, which means that Rickard Jason is holding 234,580 shares at the value of $5,279 based on the most recent closing price.

IRWD Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +27.32 for the present operating margin and +93.12 for gross margin. The net margin for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at +13.76. Total capital return value is set at 42.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch 23.26. Equity return holds the value -109.40%, with 24.50% for asset returns.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.44 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 4.32 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.50.