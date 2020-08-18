Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) went up by 8.89% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.75 and move down -155.1%, while CETX stocks collected 1.38% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX) Announces Results for the Third Quarter Ending June 30, 2020

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX) Worth an Investment?

Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ: CETX) The 36 Months beta value for CETX stocks is at 1.70, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Cemtrex, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $12.00 which is -$1.47 below current price. CETX currently has a short float of 0.51% and public float of 14.81M with average trading volume of 5.97M shares.

CETX Market Performance

CETX stocks went up by 1.38% for the week, with the monthly drop of -11.98% and a quarterly performance of 76.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 8.09%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.17% for CETX stocks with the simple moving average of 13.32% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Cemtrex, Inc. (NASDAQ:CETX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CETX stocks, with Taglich Brothers repeating the rating for CETX shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for CETX socks in the upcoming period according to Taglich Brothers is $85 based on the research report published on March 1, 2017.

CETX Stocks -12.19% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CETX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Cemtrex, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -60.80% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.69%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 8.97%, while the shares sank at the distance of -11.45% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -30.00% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CETX went up by +1.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +2.80% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.4435. In addition, Cemtrex, Inc. saw 13.08% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CETX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -18.97 for the present operating margin and +39.63 for gross margin. The net margin for Cemtrex, Inc. stands at -30.06. Total capital return value is set at -16.89, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.95.

Based on Cemtrex, Inc. (CETX), the company’s capital structure generated 56.54 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 36.12. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 26.85 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -1.56 and long-term debt to capital is 24.09.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.32 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.95. The receivables turnover for Cemtrex, Inc. is 3.21 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.21.