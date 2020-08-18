LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) went down by -18.15% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.76 and move down -172.58%, while LXU stocks collected 92.99% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/29/20 that LSB Industries, Inc. Reports Operating Results for the 2020 Second Quarter

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU) Worth an Investment?

LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE: LXU) The 36 Months beta value for LXU stocks is at 2.74, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for LSB Industries, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $8.07 which is -$2.48 below current price. LXU currently has a short float of 2.79% and public float of 25.53M with average trading volume of 738.32K shares.

LXU Market Performance

LXU stocks went up by 92.99% for the week, with the monthly jump of 161.21% and a quarterly performance of 170.54%, while its annual performance rate touched -31.14%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 79.84% for LXU stocks with the simple moving average of 6.08% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LXU stocks, with Singular Research repeating the rating for LXU shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for LXU socks in the upcoming period according to Singular Research is $47 based on the research report published on May 13, 2014.

Singular Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LXU stock at the price of $50, previously predicting the value of $55. The rating they have provided for LXU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 12, 2013.

Northland Securities gave “Outperform” rating to LXU stocks, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on May 16, 2012.

LXU Stocks 97.01% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LXU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, LSB Industries, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -63.31% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 13.39%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 27.51%, while the shares surge at the distance of +126.61% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +52.47% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LXU went up by +55.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -41.61% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.45. In addition, LSB Industries, Inc. saw -27.86% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

LXU Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU), starting from CARVER KRISTY, who bought 5,000 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Mar 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 49,747 shares of LSB Industries, Inc., valued at $8,700 with the latest closing price.

White Lynn F, the Director of LSB Industries, Inc., bought 10,810 shares at the value of $1.89 during a trade that took place back on Mar 06, which means that White Lynn F is holding 55,499 shares at the value of $20,420 based on the most recent closing price.

LXU Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -7.99 for the present operating margin and +1.37 for gross margin. The net margin for LSB Industries, Inc. stands at -17.37. Total capital return value is set at -3.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch -6.67. Equity return holds the value -47.80%, with -10.30% for asset returns.

Based on LSB Industries, Inc. (LXU), the company’s capital structure generated 100.46 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 50.11. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 39.01 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -0.63 and long-term debt to capital is 188.70.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.24 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.59. The receivables turnover for LSB Industries, Inc. is 6.85 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.27.