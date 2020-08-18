GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) went up by 1.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $5.79 and move down -18.65%, while GPRO stocks collected 1.88% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that GoPro Announces Second Quarter 2020 Results

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) Worth an Investment?

GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ: GPRO) The 36 Months beta value for GPRO stocks is at 1.37, while 1 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for GoPro, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $4.83 which is -$0.05 below current price. GPRO currently has a short float of 7.40% and public float of 127.78M with average trading volume of 2.91M shares.

GPRO Market Performance

GPRO stocks went up by 1.88% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.81% and a quarterly performance of 24.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 21.70%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.83% for GPRO stocks with the simple moving average of 19.88% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GPRO stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for GPRO shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for GPRO socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $2.50 based on the research report published on March 16, 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GPRO stock at the price of $7, previously predicting the value of $9. The rating they have provided for GPRO stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 3, 2019.

Oppenheimer gave “ Outperform” rating to GPRO stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on September 26, 2018.

GPRO Stocks -0.59% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GPRO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, GoPro, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -15.72% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.79%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.55%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.91% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +0.41% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GPRO went up by +1.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +19.02% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $5.13. In addition, GoPro, Inc. saw 12.44% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

GPRO Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GoPro, Inc. (GPRO), starting from Ahmad-Taylor Tyrone, who bought 10,695 shares at the price of $3.75 back on Feb 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 24,950 shares of GoPro, Inc., valued at $40,106 with the latest closing price.

Lanzone James, the Director of GoPro, Inc., bought 25,000 shares at the value of $3.83 during a trade that took place back on Feb 28, which means that Lanzone James is holding 50,514 shares at the value of $95,750 based on the most recent closing price.

GPRO Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.58 for the present operating margin and +35.21 for gross margin. The net margin for GoPro, Inc. stands at -1.23. Total capital return value is set at 1.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.68. Equity return holds the value -55.40%, with -14.10% for asset returns.

Based on GoPro, Inc. (GPRO), the company’s capital structure generated 94.58 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 48.61. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 27.86 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.36 and long-term debt to capital is 90.68.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.57 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for GoPro, Inc. is 7.24 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.60. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.64.