Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) went up by 0.51% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $157.00 and move down -5.38%, while JNJ stocks collected 0.65% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/16/20 that The World Could Have Enough Covid-19 Vaccines by the End of 2021

JNJ Market Performance

JNJ stocks went up by 0.65% for the week, with the monthly drop of -0.24% and a quarterly performance of -1.02%, while its annual performance rate touched 13.42%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.66% for JNJ stocks with the simple moving average of 4.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for JNJ stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for JNJ shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for JNJ socks in the upcoming period according to UBS is $160 based on the research report published on April 28, 2020.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see JNJ stock at the price of $175, previously predicting the value of $150. The rating they have provided for JNJ stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 22, 2020.

Citigroup gave “Buy” rating to JNJ stocks, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on March 5, 2020.

JNJ Stocks 2.52% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought JNJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Johnson & Johnson was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -5.10% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.37%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.50%, while the shares sank at the distance of -0.41% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.15% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, JNJ went up by +0.65%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +12.16% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $147.98. In addition, Johnson & Johnson saw 2.14% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

JNJ Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), starting from McEvoy Ashley, who sold 29,000 shares at the price of $147.47 back on Jul 28. After this action, Rushing now owns 21,682 shares of Johnson & Johnson, valued at $4,276,630 with the latest closing price.

JOHNSON & JOHNSON, the 10% Owner of Johnson & Johnson, bought 725,000 shares at the value of $17.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 30, which means that JOHNSON & JOHNSON is holding 3,670,516 shares at the value of $12,325,000 based on the most recent closing price.

JNJ Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +26.24 for the present operating margin and +66.95 for gross margin. The net margin for Johnson & Johnson stands at +18.41. Total capital return value is set at 24.16, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.37. Equity return holds the value 25.10%, with 9.70% for asset returns.

Based on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), the company’s capital structure generated 48.23 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 32.54. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 18.18 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 25.69 and long-term debt to capital is 45.75.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.88 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.07. The receivables turnover for Johnson & Johnson is 5.75 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.26.