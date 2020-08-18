eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) went down by -2.19% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $36.20 and move down -7.93%, while EXPI stocks collected 14.39% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that eXp to Expand Global Footprint

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPI) Worth an Investment?

eXp World Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: EXPI) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 338.79 times of increase in earnings at the present.

EXPI Market Performance

EXPI stocks went up by 14.39% for the week, with the monthly jump of 99.05% and a quarterly performance of 272.25%, while its annual performance rate touched 259.10%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 40.93% for EXPI stocks with the simple moving average of 178.56% for the last 200 days.

EXPI Stocks 82.58% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EXPI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, eXp World Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -7.35% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.41%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.82%, while the shares surge at the distance of +89.81% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +187.53% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EXPI went up by +14.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +273.50% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $24.59. In addition, eXp World Holdings, Inc. saw 196.03% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

EXPI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI), starting from Gesing Jason, who sold 20,000 shares at the price of $30.56 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,158,068 shares of eXp World Holdings, Inc., valued at $611,147 with the latest closing price.

Sanford Glenn Darrel, the CEO and Chairman of the Board of eXp World Holdings, Inc., sold 10,000 shares at the value of $30.11 during a trade that took place back on Aug 10, which means that Sanford Glenn Darrel is holding 20,759,014 shares at the value of $301,092 based on the most recent closing price.

EXPI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -0.90 for the present operating margin and +8.58 for gross margin. The net margin for eXp World Holdings, Inc. stands at -0.97. Total capital return value is set at -19.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -22.17. Equity return holds the value 12.80%, with 6.40% for asset returns.

Based on eXp World Holdings, Inc. (EXPI), the company’s capital structure generated 7.14 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 6.66.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.68 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for eXp World Holdings, Inc. is 42.96 with the total asset turnover at the value of 12.87. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.88.