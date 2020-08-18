Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) went up by 1.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.71 and move down -28.61%, while AKBA stocks collected -0.09% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Akebia Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA) Worth an Investment?

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKBA) The 36 Months beta value for AKBA stocks is at 1.25, while 6 of the analysts out of 7 who provided ratings for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $18.00 which is $6.48 above current price. AKBA currently has a short float of 7.10% and public float of 134.78M with average trading volume of 1.32M shares.

AKBA Market Performance

AKBA stocks went down by -0.09% for the week, with the monthly drop of -13.75% and a quarterly performance of -11.90%, while its annual performance rate touched 126.81%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.59% for AKBA stocks with the simple moving average of 23.16% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKBA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for AKBA stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for AKBA shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for AKBA socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $15 based on the research report published on November 14, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKBA stock at the price of $17, previously predicting the value of $19. The rating they have provided for AKBA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 6, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to AKBA stocks, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on July 11, 2019.

AKBA Stocks -10.61% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKBA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -22.25% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.47%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.47%, while the shares sank at the distance of -17.24% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.83% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, AKBA went down by -0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +179.06% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.30. In addition, Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. saw 68.67% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

AKBA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA), starting from GOWEN MAXINE, who sold 4,567 shares at the price of $12.05 back on Jun 08. After this action, Rushing now owns 24,133 shares of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., valued at $55,032 with the latest closing price.

GILMAN STEVEN C, the Director of Akebia Therapeutics, Inc., sold 4,567 shares at the value of $12.08 during a trade that took place back on Jun 08, which means that GILMAN STEVEN C is holding 38,864 shares at the value of $55,169 based on the most recent closing price.

AKBA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -85.46 for the present operating margin and +56.61 for gross margin. The net margin for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. stands at -83.48. Total capital return value is set at -49.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch -49.32. Equity return holds the value -94.70%, with -49.80% for asset returns.

Based on Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. (AKBA), the company’s capital structure generated 27.44 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 21.53.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.12 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.15. The receivables turnover for Akebia Therapeutics, Inc. is 12.07 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.36. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.49.