ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) went up by 21.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.66 and move down -64.36%, while ALJJ stocks collected 37.23% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. Announces Earnings For The Third Quarter Ended June 30, 2020

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALJJ) Worth an Investment?

ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALJJ) The 36 Months beta value for ALJJ stocks is at 1.61, while 0 of the analysts out of 0 who provided ratings for ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. ALJJ currently has a short float of 0.25% and public float of 16.73M with average trading volume of 744.17K shares.

ALJJ Market Performance

ALJJ stocks went up by 37.23% for the week, with the monthly jump of 46.38% and a quarterly performance of 92.45%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.42%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 45.83% for ALJJ stocks with the simple moving average of 19.03% for the last 200 days.

ALJJ Stocks 57.99% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALJJ to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -39.10% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 15.63%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 21.36%, while the shares surge at the distance of +39.58% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +54.53% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ALJJ went up by +37.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -13.68% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.7069. In addition, ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. saw -12.17% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ALJJ Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.60 for the present operating margin and +17.40 for gross margin. The net margin for ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. stands at -4.50. Total capital return value is set at 3.06, while invested capital returns managed to touch -9.18. Equity return holds the value -159.30%, with -37.50% for asset returns.

Based on ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. (ALJJ), the company’s capital structure generated 117.02 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 53.92. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.07 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.54 and long-term debt to capital is 103.00.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.41 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The receivables turnover for ALJ Regional Holdings, Inc. is 7.98 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.50. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.28.