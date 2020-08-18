Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) went up by 3.09% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $26.98 and move down -96.93%, while ADVM stocks collected -26.74% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Adverum Biotechnologies Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) Worth an Investment?

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADVM) The 36 Months beta value for ADVM stocks is at 1.87, while 8 of the analysts out of 9 who provided ratings for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $28.43 which is -$13.7 below current price. ADVM currently has a short float of 18.41% and public float of 64.40M with average trading volume of 1.30M shares.

ADVM Market Performance

ADVM stocks went down by -26.74% for the week, with the monthly drop of -25.10% and a quarterly performance of -23.85%, while its annual performance rate touched 2.24%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -18.59% for ADVM stocks with the simple moving average of -3.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ADVM stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for ADVM shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for ADVM socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $55 based on the research report published on June 26, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ADVM stock at the price of $24. The rating they have provided for ADVM stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on May 13, 2020.

SunTrust gave “ Buy” rating to ADVM stocks, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on May 5, 2020.

ADVM Stocks -30.70% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ADVM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -49.22% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.44%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 12.49%, while the shares sank at the distance of -21.17% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -39.55% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ADVM went down by -26.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +99.13% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $16.64. In addition, Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. saw 18.92% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ADVM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM), starting from Gasmi Mehdi, who sold 5,000 shares at the price of $17.60 back on Jul 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 274,442 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., valued at $87,978 with the latest closing price.

Gasmi Mehdi, the Director of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc., sold 23,605 shares at the value of $25.06 during a trade that took place back on Jun 22, which means that Gasmi Mehdi is holding 274,442 shares at the value of $591,617 based on the most recent closing price.

ADVM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -27418.00 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. stands at -25794.40. Total capital return value is set at -33.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.87. Equity return holds the value -37.70%, with -31.50% for asset returns.

Based on Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (ADVM), the company’s capital structure generated 18.55 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 15.64.