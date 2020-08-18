Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) went down by -7.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.85 and move down -65.43%, while VNDA stocks collected -2.35% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 3 hours ago that Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ Interim Analysis from ODYSSEY Study Shows Tradipitant may Accelerate Clinical Improvement in Patients with COVID-19 Pneumonia

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA) Worth an Investment?

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: VNDA) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 5.59 times of increase in earnings at the present.

VNDA Market Performance

VNDA stocks went down by -2.35% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.20% and a quarterly performance of -0.43%, while its annual performance rate touched -23.30%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.78% for VNDA stocks with the simple moving average of -14.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VNDA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for VNDA shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for VNDA socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $14 based on the research report published on June 9, 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VNDA stock at the price of $14. The rating they have provided for VNDA stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on March 16, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Buy” rating to VNDA stocks, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on March 12, 2020.

VNDA Stocks -4.47% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VNDA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -39.55% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.07%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.03%, while the shares surge at the distance of +8.19% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +1.03% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VNDA went down by -1.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -12.95% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.14. In addition, Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -29.01% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

VNDA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA), starting from Williams Timothy, who sold 3,684 shares at the price of $11.81 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 79,356 shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $43,526 with the latest closing price.

Jones Aranthan II, the Chief Corp. Affairs Officer of Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc., sold 7,200 shares at the value of $11.81 during a trade that took place back on Aug 12, which means that Jones Aranthan II is holding 75,487 shares at the value of $85,018 based on the most recent closing price.

VNDA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +10.04 for the present operating margin and +88.56 for gross margin. The net margin for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at +50.86. Total capital return value is set at 6.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch 33.07. Equity return holds the value 27.40%, with 23.30% for asset returns.

Based on Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA), the company’s capital structure generated 3.55 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 3.43.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.65 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 8.24 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.95.