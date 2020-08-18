Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) went up by 11.26% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $23.45 and move up 7.64%, while LL stocks collected 12.74% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Lumber Liquidators Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Worth an Investment?

Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LL) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 22.77 times of increase in earnings at the present.

LL Market Performance

LL stocks went up by 12.74% for the week, with the monthly jump of 34.62% and a quarterly performance of 240.81%, while its annual performance rate touched 213.84%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.67% for LL stocks with the simple moving average of 149.09% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LL stocks, with Loop Capital repeating the rating for LL shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for LL socks in the upcoming period according to Loop Capital is $18 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LL stock at the price of $5, previously predicting the value of $9. The rating they have provided for LL stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on January 21, 2020.

Raymond James gave “ Outperform” rating to LL stocks, setting the target price at $16 in the report published on May 1, 2019.

LL Stocks 51.17% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 8.27% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.12%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.38%, while the shares surge at the distance of +35.99% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +126.09% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LL went up by +12.74%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +167.83% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $22.10. In addition, Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. saw 159.88% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

LL Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL), starting from Tyson Charles E, who bought 2,000 shares at the price of $21.90 back on Aug 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 51,405 shares of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., valued at $43,800 with the latest closing price.

Tyson Charles E, the President & CEO of Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc., bought 5,000 shares at the value of $10.00 during a trade that took place back on Jun 01, which means that Tyson Charles E is holding 49,405 shares at the value of $50,000 based on the most recent closing price.

LL Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +2.23 for the present operating margin and +37.12 for gross margin. The net margin for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. stands at +0.88. Total capital return value is set at 8.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.48. Equity return holds the value 19.70%, with 5.30% for asset returns.

Based on Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. (LL), the company’s capital structure generated 132.59 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 57.01. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 33.56 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 40.60 and long-term debt to capital is 113.16.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.44 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for Lumber Liquidators Holdings, Inc. is 79.10 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.