Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) went down by -1.22% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.49 and move down -176.67%, while DLPN stocks collected -14.39% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Dolphin Entertainment Acquires Be Social

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN) Worth an Investment?

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: DLPN) The 36 Months beta value for DLPN stocks is at 4.99, while 3 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $1.78 which is -$0.9 below current price. DLPN currently has a short float of 0.59% and public float of 23.71M with average trading volume of 3.71M shares.

DLPN Market Performance

DLPN stocks went down by -14.39% for the week, with the monthly drop of -11.87% and a quarterly performance of 87.27%, while its annual performance rate touched -14.39%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -3.95% for DLPN stocks with the simple moving average of 29.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DLPN stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for DLPN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for DLPN socks in the upcoming period according to Maxim Group is $4.50 based on the research report published on January 3, 2019.

DLPN Stocks -8.25% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -63.90% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 7.48%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.41%, while the shares sank at the distance of -13.57% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.28% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, DLPN went down by -14.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +23.14% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.9288. In addition, Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. saw 28.41% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

DLPN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN), starting from Stanham Nicholas, who bought 10,000 shares at the price of $0.55 back on Dec 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 45,334 shares of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., valued at $5,489 with the latest closing price.

Dougiello Charles Joseph, the Director of Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., bought 830 shares at the value of $0.96 during a trade that took place back on Sep 09, which means that Dougiello Charles Joseph is holding 308,852 shares at the value of $796 based on the most recent closing price.

DLPN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -14.06 for the present operating margin and +7.78 for gross margin. The net margin for Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. stands at -4.77. Total capital return value is set at -14.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.50. Equity return holds the value 4.70%, with 1.10% for asset returns.

Based on Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (DLPN), the company’s capital structure generated 204.76 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 67.19. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 46.60 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -2.91 and long-term debt to capital is 96.70.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.28 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.62. The receivables turnover for Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is 7.24 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.62. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.31.