Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) went up by 7.70% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $35.10 and move down -32.15%, while ALT stocks collected 1.78% of gains with the last five trading sessions.

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT) Worth an Investment?

Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ: ALT) The 36 Months beta value for ALT stocks is at 2.15, while 3 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for Altimmune, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $55.00 which is -$26.56 below current price. ALT currently has a short float of 6.02% and public float of 11.91M with average trading volume of 5.06M shares.

ALT Market Performance

ALT stocks went up by 1.78% for the week, with the monthly drop of -7.33% and a quarterly performance of 490.22%, while its annual performance rate touched 1208.37%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.24% for ALT stocks with the simple moving average of 300.23% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Altimmune, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALT stocks, with Evercore ISI repeating the rating for ALT shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for ALT socks in the upcoming period according to Evercore ISI is $23 based on the research report published on August 14, 2020.

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALT stock at the price of $80. The rating they have provided for ALT stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 31, 2020.

JMP Securities gave “Mkt Outperform” rating to ALT stocks, setting the target price at $50 in the report published on July 28, 2020.

ALT Stocks 46.48% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Altimmune, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -24.33% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 13.50%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 13.69%, while the shares sank at the distance of -20.14% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +251.32% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ALT went up by +1.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +1,262.05% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $25.90. In addition, Altimmune, Inc. saw 1305.29% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

ALT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Altimmune, Inc. (ALT), starting from Venrock Healthcare Capital Par, who bought 1,500,000 shares at the price of $7.54 back on Jun 15. After this action, Rushing now owns 4,500,000 shares of Altimmune, Inc., valued at $11,310,000 with the latest closing price.

Venrock Healthcare Capital Par, the 10% Owner of Altimmune, Inc., bought 201,474 shares at the value of $8.72 during a trade that took place back on May 28, which means that Venrock Healthcare Capital Par is holding 3,000,000 shares at the value of $1,757,090 based on the most recent closing price.

ALT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -293.63 for the present operating margin. The net margin for Altimmune, Inc. stands at -353.71. Total capital return value is set at -35.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -42.83. Equity return holds the value -66.00%, with -53.40% for asset returns.

Based on Altimmune, Inc. (ALT), the company’s capital structure generated 3.83 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 3.69. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 3.23 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -7,591.28 and long-term debt to capital is 3.26.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is -1.85 with debt to enterprise value settled at -0.16. The receivables turnover for Altimmune, Inc. is 1.90 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.04.