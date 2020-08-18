II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) went down by -0.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $52.97 and move down -14.63%, while IIVI stocks collected -8.48% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that II-VI Incorporated Reports Fiscal 2020 Fourth Quarter and Full Year Results

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI) Worth an Investment?

II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ: IIVI) The 36 Months beta value for IIVI stocks is at 1.32, while 11 of the analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for II-VI Incorporated stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $55.90 which is $8.54 above current price. IIVI currently has a short float of 16.14% and public float of 88.18M with average trading volume of 2.09M shares.

IIVI Market Performance

IIVI stocks went down by -8.48% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.06% and a quarterly performance of 9.09%, while its annual performance rate touched 20.78%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -5.82% for IIVI stocks with the simple moving average of 25.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on II-VI Incorporated (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IIVI stocks, with Northland Capital repeating the rating for IIVI shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for IIVI socks in the upcoming period according to Northland Capital is $7.50 based on the research report published on August 14, 2020.

Loop Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IIVI stock at the price of $7.50. The rating they have provided for IIVI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 23, 2020.

Needham gave “Buy” rating to IIVI stocks, setting the target price at $52 in the report published on May 12, 2020.

IIVI Stocks -3.41% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IIVI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, II-VI Incorporated was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -12.76% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.57%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.92%, while the shares sank at the distance of -1.24% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -8.50% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, IIVI went down by -8.48%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +39.40% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $49.04. In addition, II-VI Incorporated saw 37.24% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

IIVI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at II-VI Incorporated (IIVI), starting from KRAMER FRANCIS J, who sold 14,500 shares at the price of $52.53 back on Aug 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 238,549 shares of II-VI Incorporated, valued at $761,653 with the latest closing price.

RAYMOND MARY JANE, the Chief Financial Officer of II-VI Incorporated, sold 2,000 shares at the value of $52.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that RAYMOND MARY JANE is holding 66,789 shares at the value of $104,000 based on the most recent closing price.

IIVI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.69 for the present operating margin and +34.43 for gross margin. The net margin for II-VI Incorporated stands at -2.82. Equity return holds the value -3.90%, with -1.60% for asset returns.