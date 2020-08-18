VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) went up by 9.48% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $6.93 and move down -74.12%, while VBIV stocks collected -3.86% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that Thinking about buying stock in Oasis Petroleum, TOP Ships, VBI Vaccines, Square Inc, or Hepion Pharmaceuticals?

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) Worth an Investment?

VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV) 3 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for VBI Vaccines Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.50 which is -$3.98 below current price. VBIV currently has a short float of 8.14% and public float of 150.88M with average trading volume of 13.78M shares.

VBIV Market Performance

VBIV stocks went down by -3.86% for the week, with the monthly drop of -35.41% and a quarterly performance of 83.64%, while its annual performance rate touched 477.62%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -10.72% for VBIV stocks with the simple moving average of 116.11% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on VBI Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:VBIV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VBIV stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for VBIV shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for VBIV socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $9 based on the research report published on January 16, 2019.

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VBIV stock at the price of $10. The rating they have provided for VBIV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 1, 2017.

Laidlaw gave “Buy” rating to VBIV stocks, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on October 10, 2016.

VBIV Stocks 8.52% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VBIV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, VBI Vaccines Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -42.50% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 13.47%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 11.81%, while the shares sank at the distance of -33.64% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +99.25% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VBIV went down by -3.86%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +617.89% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $4.36. In addition, VBI Vaccines Inc. saw 188.77% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

VBIV Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV), starting from PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC, who bought 9,090,909 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Apr 24. After this action, Rushing now owns 55,042,456 shares of VBI Vaccines Inc., valued at $10,000,000 with the latest closing price.

Diaz-Mitoma Francisco, the Chief Medical Officer of VBI Vaccines Inc., bought 40,000 shares at the value of $0.50 during a trade that took place back on Oct 04, which means that Diaz-Mitoma Francisco is holding 117,500 shares at the value of $20,000 based on the most recent closing price.

VBIV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -2075.96 for the present operating margin and -310.09 for gross margin. The net margin for VBI Vaccines Inc. stands at -2467.94. Total capital return value is set at -42.55, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.78.

Based on VBI Vaccines Inc. (VBIV), the company’s capital structure generated 18.47 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 15.59. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 13.34 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -15.21 and long-term debt to capital is 0.93.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 61.65 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for VBI Vaccines Inc. is 17.28 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.57.