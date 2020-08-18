Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) went up by 14.92% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $57.70 and move up 8.09%, while NTRA stocks collected 22.31% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/07/20 that Natera Files Additional Suit Against ArcherDX

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Worth an Investment?

Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTRA) The 36 Months beta value for NTRA stocks is at 1.28, while 5 of the analysts out of 6 who provided ratings for Natera, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $62.33 which is -$0.45 below current price. NTRA currently has a short float of 7.95% and public float of 75.96M with average trading volume of 708.43K shares.

NTRA Market Performance

NTRA stocks went up by 22.31% for the week, with the monthly jump of 30.52% and a quarterly performance of 36.69%, while its annual performance rate touched 122.15%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 25.07% for NTRA stocks with the simple moving average of 61.65% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NTRA stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for NTRA shares by setting it to “Overweight”. The predicted price for NTRA socks in the upcoming period according to Piper Sandler is $63 based on the research report published on June 10, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NTRA stock at the price of $45, previously predicting the value of $32. The rating they have provided for NTRA stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 7, 2020.

JP Morgan gave “Neutral” rating to NTRA stocks, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on October 5, 2018.

NTRA Stocks 31.94% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NTRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Natera, Inc. was able to take a rebound, for now settling with 8.80% of profit for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.34%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.76%, while the shares surge at the distance of +26.04% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +54.86% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NTRA went up by +22.31%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +65.82% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $50.84. In addition, Natera, Inc. saw 86.35% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NTRA Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Natera, Inc. (NTRA), starting from Baynes Roy D., who sold 1,300 shares at the price of $53.47 back on Aug 07. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Natera, Inc., valued at $69,513 with the latest closing price.

Chapman Steven Leonard, the Chief Executive Officer of Natera, Inc., sold 61,565 shares at the value of $55.00 during a trade that took place back on Aug 06, which means that Chapman Steven Leonard is holding 14,073 shares at the value of $3,386,075 based on the most recent closing price.

NTRA Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -42.70 for the present operating margin and +41.96 for gross margin. The net margin for Natera, Inc. stands at -41.29. Total capital return value is set at -43.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -51.56. Equity return holds the value -66.20%, with -27.30% for asset returns.

Based on Natera, Inc. (NTRA), the company’s capital structure generated 55.91 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 35.86. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 26.42 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -12.07 and long-term debt to capital is 35.86.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.81 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.08. The receivables turnover for Natera, Inc. is 5.23 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.70. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.91.