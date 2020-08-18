Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) went up by 4.21% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.79 and move down -38.23%, while BBBY stocks collected 1.66% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/13/20 that 3 ETFs to Ride the Nesting Wave

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Worth an Investment?

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ: BBBY) The 36 Months beta value for BBBY stocks is at 2.58, while 3 of the analysts out of 19 who provided ratings for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 12 rated it as hold and 4 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $10.23 which is -$2.25 below current price. BBBY currently has a short float of 58.70% and public float of 118.74M with average trading volume of 12.53M shares.

BBBY Market Performance

BBBY stocks went up by 1.66% for the week, with the monthly jump of 39.59% and a quarterly performance of 104.94%, while its annual performance rate touched 72.06%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 16.00% for BBBY stocks with the simple moving average of 20.85% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BBBY stocks, with Odeon repeating the rating for BBBY shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for BBBY socks in the upcoming period according to Odeon is $10 based on the research report published on May 26, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BBBY stock at the price of $4, previously predicting the value of $7. The rating they have provided for BBBY stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on April 3, 2020.

Telsey Advisory Group gave “ Market Perform” rating to BBBY stocks, setting the target price at $7 in the report published on March 23, 2020.

BBBY Stocks 27.49% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BBBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -27.66% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.38%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.43%, while the shares surge at the distance of +44.77% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +38.09% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, BBBY went up by +1.66%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -9.37% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.29. In addition, Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. saw -25.61% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

BBBY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), starting from GOVE SUE, who bought 34,000 shares at the price of $7.89 back on Jul 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 42,342 shares of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., valued at $268,260 with the latest closing price.

Yerger Ann, the Director of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., bought 6,000 shares at the value of $8.29 during a trade that took place back on Jul 10, which means that Yerger Ann is holding 17,371 shares at the value of $49,740 based on the most recent closing price.

BBBY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -0.77 for the present operating margin and +31.72 for gross margin. The net margin for Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. stands at -5.50. Total capital return value is set at -1.76, while invested capital returns managed to touch -13.31. Equity return holds the value -31.20%, with -6.90% for asset returns.

Based on Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (BBBY), the company’s capital structure generated 219.51 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 68.70. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 49.73 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -1.32 and long-term debt to capital is 193.19.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.34 with debt to enterprise value settled at 1.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.55.