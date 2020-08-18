NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:NBY) went up by 13.54% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $1.94 and move down -77.98%, while NBY stocks collected -13.51% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 1 hour ago that Thinking about buying stock in NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, RISE Education, eMagin Corp, Avinger Inc, or Clovis Oncology?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:NBY) Worth an Investment?

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX: NBY) The 36 Months beta value for NBY stocks is at 3.75, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.50 which is -$1.09 below current price. NBY currently has a short float of 1.86% and public float of 26.27M with average trading volume of 5.24M shares.

NBY Market Performance

NBY stocks went down by -13.51% for the week, with the monthly drop of -35.14% and a quarterly performance of 12.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 33.69%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.60% for NBY stocks with the simple moving average of 35.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (AMEX:NBY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBY stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for NBY shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for NBY socks in the upcoming period according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $1.10 based on the research report published on September 18, 2019.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBY stock at the price of $4. The rating they have provided for NBY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 6, 2018.

Laidlaw gave “Buy” rating to NBY stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on November 15, 2017.

NBY Stocks -3.71% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -43.81% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.14%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.92%, while the shares sank at the distance of -6.05% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +30.21% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NBY went up by +13.11%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +104.31% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.1633. In addition, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw 50.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NBY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY), starting from Fu Jian Ping, who sold 1,302,350 shares at the price of $1.23 back on Aug 01. After this action, Rushing now owns 4,000,000 shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $1,601,891 with the latest closing price.

NBY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -140.02 for the present operating margin and +73.66 for gross margin. The net margin for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -146.79. Total capital return value is set at -185.30, while invested capital returns managed to touch -301.21. Equity return holds the value -868.20%, with -81.00% for asset returns.

Based on NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NBY), the company’s capital structure generated 415.83 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 80.61. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 36.06 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -8.77 and long-term debt to capital is 51.90.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.66 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 2.89 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.65.