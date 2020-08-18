The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) went up by 0.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $29.90 and move down -41.37%, while ODP stocks collected 13.34% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Office Depot Releases 12th Annual Diverse Supplier Catalog

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP) Worth an Investment?

The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ: ODP) The 36 Months beta value for ODP stocks is at 2.33, while 1 of the analysts out of 4 who provided ratings for The ODP Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $24.33 which is $5.35 above current price. ODP currently has a short float of 6.78% and public float of 51.64M with average trading volume of 860.60K shares.

ODP Market Performance

ODP stocks went up by 13.34% for the week, with the monthly drop of -10.08% and a quarterly performance of -5.58%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.88%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.65% for ODP stocks with the simple moving average of -5.38% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The ODP Corporation (NASDAQ:ODP)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ODP stocks, with BofA/Merrill repeating the rating for ODP shares by setting it to “Underperform”. The predicted price for ODP socks in the upcoming period according to BofA/Merrill is $1.20 based on the research report published on August 20, 2019.

BofA/Merrill, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ODP stock at the price of $1.20. The rating they have provided for ODP stocks is “Underperform” according to the report published on May 9, 2019.

JP Morgan gave “ Underweight” rating to ODP stocks, setting the target price at $1.20 in the report published on October 30, 2017.

ODP Stocks -6.31% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ODP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The ODP Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -29.26% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.35%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.27%, while the shares sank at the distance of -8.16% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -23.65% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ODP went up by +13.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +1.68% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $21.19. In addition, The ODP Corporation saw -22.81% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ODP Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at The ODP Corporation (ODP), starting from Mohan Stephen M., who sold 33,000 shares at the price of $2.25 back on May 18. After this action, Rushing now owns 393,462 shares of The ODP Corporation, valued at $74,257 with the latest closing price.

ODP Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +3.59 for the present operating margin and +22.85 for gross margin. The net margin for The ODP Corporation stands at +0.93. Total capital return value is set at 8.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.63. Equity return holds the value -13.70%, with -4.10% for asset returns.

Based on The ODP Corporation (ODP), the company’s capital structure generated 137.92 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 57.97. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 40.99 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.29 and long-term debt to capital is 82.05.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.35 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.80. The receivables turnover for The ODP Corporation is 8.35 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.11.