CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) went down by -1.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.82 and move down -102.12%, while CASI stocks collected -1.05% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that CASI Pharmaceuticals Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI) Worth an Investment?

CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ: CASI) The 36 Months beta value for CASI stocks is at 0.84, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $3.50 which is -$1.89 below current price. CASI currently has a short float of 2.60% and public float of 70.15M with average trading volume of 444.13K shares.

CASI Market Performance

CASI stocks went down by -1.05% for the week, with the monthly drop of -16.74% and a quarterly performance of -5.03%, while its annual performance rate touched -40.94%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -4.11% for CASI stocks with the simple moving average of -22.96% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASI)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CASI stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CASI shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CASI socks in the upcoming period according to Maxim Group is $4 based on the research report published on September 22, 2016.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CASI stock at the price of $3, previously predicting the value of $2.50. The rating they have provided for CASI stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on October 29, 2015.

H.C. Wainwright gave “Buy” rating to CASI stocks, setting the target price at $2.50 in the report published on June 23, 2015.

CASI Stocks -16.12% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CASI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -50.52% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.04%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.26%, while the shares sank at the distance of -13.30% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -29.21% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CASI went down by -1.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -43.07% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.9565. In addition, CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. saw -38.83% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

CASI Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI), starting from Zhang Larry, who bought 20,153 shares at the price of $1.90 back on Jul 22. After this action, Rushing now owns 20,153 shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., valued at $38,291 with the latest closing price.

He Wei-Wu, the Chairman and CEO of CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., bought 1,200,000 shares at the value of $1.90 during a trade that took place back on Jul 22, which means that He Wei-Wu is holding 7,532,347 shares at the value of $2,280,000 based on the most recent closing price.

CASI Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -968.07 for the present operating margin and -32.78 for gross margin. The net margin for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. stands at -1114.31. Total capital return value is set at -38.67, while invested capital returns managed to touch -50.18. Equity return holds the value -55.30%, with -39.40% for asset returns.

Based on CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (CASI), the company’s capital structure generated 3.02 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 2.93.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 64.17 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is 6.39 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.04. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.74.