SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) went up by 2.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $66.74 and move down -6.46%, while SSNC stocks collected 1.84% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that HomeStreet Bank Selects SS&C to Support Commercial Real Estate Lending Operations

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) Worth an Investment?

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SSNC) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 32.86 times of increase in earnings at the present.

SSNC Market Performance

SSNC stocks went up by 1.84% for the week, with the monthly jump of 10.33% and a quarterly performance of 10.23%, while its annual performance rate touched 37.93%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.68% for SSNC stocks with the simple moving average of 10.62% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SSNC stocks, with Needham repeating the rating for SSNC shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for SSNC socks in the upcoming period according to Needham is $78 based on the research report published on February 13, 2020.

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SSNC stock at the price of $72. The rating they have provided for SSNC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 13, 2020.

DA Davidson gave “ Buy” rating to SSNC stocks, setting the target price at $72 in the report published on October 18, 2019.

SSNC Stocks 8.45% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SSNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.07% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.18%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.62%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.58% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +3.21% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SSNC went up by +1.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +20.40% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $59.04. In addition, SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. saw 2.10% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

SSNC Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC), starting from MICHAEL JONATHAN E, who bought 472 shares at the price of $58.19 back on Aug 04. After this action, Rushing now owns 62,006 shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., valued at $27,464 with the latest closing price.

Frank Joseph J., the SVP, Chief Legal Officer of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc., bought 2 shares at the value of $58.91 during a trade that took place back on Jun 16, which means that Frank Joseph J. is holding 4,286 shares at the value of $121 based on the most recent closing price.

SSNC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +20.08 for the present operating margin and +43.31 for gross margin. The net margin for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. stands at +9.46. Total capital return value is set at 7.31, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.47. Equity return holds the value 9.90%, with 3.10% for asset returns.

Based on SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (SSNC), the company’s capital structure generated 146.65 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 59.46. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 44.82 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.27 and long-term debt to capital is 145.16.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 5.09 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.32. The receivables turnover for SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is 2.24 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.00.