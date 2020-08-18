The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) went down by -2.36% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $250.46 and move down -23.34%, while GS stocks collected -3.01% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported 7 hours ago that Why Big Oil Companies Might Shun Alaska Wildlife Refuge

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Worth an Investment?

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE: GS) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 15.45 times of increase in earnings at the present.

GS Market Performance

GS stocks went down by -3.01% for the week, with the monthly drop of -3.94% and a quarterly performance of 11.65%, while its annual performance rate touched 1.83%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.08% for GS stocks with the simple moving average of -1.26% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GS stocks, with Seaport Global Securities repeating the rating for GS shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for GS socks in the upcoming period according to Seaport Global Securities is $261 based on the research report published on July 8, 2020.

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see GS stock at the price of $200, previously predicting the value of $185. The rating they have provided for GS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23, 2020.

Deutsche Bank gave “ Hold” rating to GS stocks, setting the target price at $227 in the report published on June 4, 2020.

GS Stocks -1.09% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -18.92% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.95%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.49%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.08% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -6.81% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, GS went down by -3.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -5.90% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $204.86. In addition, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. saw -11.68% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

GS Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +20.95 for the present operating margin. The net margin for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. stands at +15.00. Total capital return value is set at 2.44, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.86. Equity return holds the value 6.00%, with 0.50% for asset returns.

Based on The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS), the company’s capital structure generated 603.85 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 85.79.