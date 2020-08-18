Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) went down by -1.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $26.69 and move down -22.1%, while RVLV stocks collected 15.05% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that Revolve Group Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Worth an Investment?

Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE: RVLV) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 42.86 times of increase in earnings at the present.

RVLV Market Performance

RVLV stocks went up by 15.05% for the week, with the monthly jump of 36.63% and a quarterly performance of 61.93%, while its annual performance rate touched -7.72%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 26.02% for RVLV stocks with the simple moving average of 41.13% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for RVLV stocks, with Raymond James repeating the rating for RVLV shares by setting it to “Strong Buy”. The predicted price for RVLV socks in the upcoming period according to Raymond James is $32 based on the research report published on August 13, 2020.

B. Riley FBR, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see RVLV stock at the price of $17, previously predicting the value of $13. The rating they have provided for RVLV stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 14, 2020.

Jefferies gave “ Hold” rating to RVLV stocks, setting the target price at $9 in the report published on March 19, 2020.

RVLV Stocks 32.23% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought RVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Revolve Group, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -18.10% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.09%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 9.67%, while the shares surge at the distance of +40.85% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +25.20% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, RVLV went up by +15.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +3.70% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $17.66. In addition, Revolve Group, Inc. saw 19.06% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

RVLV Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Revolve Group, Inc. (RVLV), starting from Timmermans Jesse, who sold 28,000 shares at the price of $23.51 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 0 shares of Revolve Group, Inc., valued at $658,280 with the latest closing price.

Pujades David, the CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER of Revolve Group, Inc., sold 136,296 shares at the value of $23.28 during a trade that took place back on Aug 13, which means that Pujades David is holding 0 shares at the value of $3,172,971 based on the most recent closing price.

RVLV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.00 for the present operating margin and +52.96 for gross margin. The net margin for Revolve Group, Inc. stands at -0.86. Total capital return value is set at 45.68, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.89. Equity return holds the value 27.00%, with 14.80% for asset returns.