Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCA) went up by 2.77% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $17.00 and move down -27.34%, while LCA stocks collected 5.70% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 07/06/20 that SPACs Are Booming. These 21 May Be About to Announce Deals.

LCA Market Performance

LCA stocks went up by 5.70% for the week, with the monthly drop of -5.18% and a quarterly performance of 35.81%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 6.33% for LCA stocks with the simple moving average of 28.35% for the last 200 days.

LCA Stocks 10.85% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LCA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -21.47% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 5.66%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.20%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.65% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +34.44% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, LCA went up by +5.70%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +36.92% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $12.52. In addition, Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. saw 35.12% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.