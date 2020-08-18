Forum Merger II Corporation (NASDAQ:FMCI) went up by 4.87% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $20.00 and move down -23.84%, while FMCI stocks collected 1.00% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Barron's reported on 08/16/20 that The SPAC Market Is Deflating. Here’s Why.

FMCI Market Performance

FMCI stocks went up by 1.00% for the week, with the monthly jump of 12.31% and a quarterly performance of 52.21%, while its annual performance rate touched 62.64%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 9.83% for FMCI stocks with the simple moving average of 39.19% for the last 200 days.

FMCI Stocks 5.22% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FMCI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Forum Merger II Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -19.25% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 6.55%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 5.09%, while the shares surge at the distance of +7.74% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +30.14% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FMCI went up by +1.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +59.90% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $14.76. In addition, Forum Merger II Corporation saw 58.18% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.