Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) went up by 11.93% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.40 and move down -96.72%, while REED stocks collected -11.59% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that Reed’s, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED) Worth an Investment?

Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ: REED) The 36 Months beta value for REED stocks is at 1.80, while 2 of the analysts out of 2 who provided ratings for Reed’s, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.50 which is -$1.22 below current price. REED currently has a short float of 1.99% and public float of 55.49M with average trading volume of 1.04M shares.

REED Market Performance

REED stocks went down by -11.59% for the week, with the monthly jump of 40.23% and a quarterly performance of 76.81%, while its annual performance rate touched -41.35%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.24% for REED stocks with the simple moving average of 46.50% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Reed’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:REED)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for REED stocks, with R. F. Lafferty repeating the rating for REED shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for REED socks in the upcoming period according to R. F. Lafferty is $5 based on the research report published on May 10, 2019.

Lake Street, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see REED stock at the price of $6. The rating they have provided for REED stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 26, 2019.

Maxim Group gave “Buy” rating to REED stocks, setting the target price at $5.50 in the report published on April 25, 2017.

REED Stocks 15.77% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought REED to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Reed’s, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -49.17% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 12.93%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 15.76%, while the shares surge at the distance of +44.23% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +7.02% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, REED went down by -11.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +67.93% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.2004. In addition, Reed’s, Inc. saw 34.07% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

REED Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Reed’s, Inc. (REED), starting from Bello John, who bought 95,000 shares at the price of $1.10 back on Aug 13. After this action, Rushing now owns 1,717,553 shares of Reed’s, Inc., valued at $104,266 with the latest closing price.

Bello John, the Director of Reed’s, Inc., bought 38,838 shares at the value of $0.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 17, which means that Bello John is holding 2,452,715 shares at the value of $22,852 based on the most recent closing price.

REED Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -44.06 for the present operating margin and +23.29 for gross margin. The net margin for Reed’s, Inc. stands at -47.64. Total capital return value is set at -198.03, while invested capital returns managed to touch -672.45.

Based on Reed’s, Inc. (REED), the company’s capital structure generated 754.32 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 88.29. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 54.10 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -11.59 and long-term debt to capital is 515.29.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.17 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.22. The receivables turnover for Reed’s, Inc. is 12.86 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.37. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.