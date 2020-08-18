Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) went up by 3.23% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $22.33 and move down -20.57%, while ELY stocks collected -0.32% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/06/20 that Callaway Golf Company Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results; The Company’s Business Is Recovering From COVID-19 More Quickly Than Expected

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY) Worth an Investment?

Callaway Golf Company (NYSE: ELY) The 36 Months beta value for ELY stocks is at 2.00, while 8 of the analysts out of 10 who provided ratings for Callaway Golf Company stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $22.90 which is $4.38 above current price. ELY currently has a short float of 18.09% and public float of 92.26M with average trading volume of 1.86M shares.

ELY Market Performance

ELY stocks went down by -0.32% for the week, with the monthly jump of 4.93% and a quarterly performance of 30.06%, while its annual performance rate touched 6.93%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.02% for ELY stocks with the simple moving average of 8.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Callaway Golf Company (NYSE:ELY)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELY stocks, with Compass Point repeating the rating for ELY shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for ELY socks in the upcoming period according to Compass Point is $20 based on the research report published on August 7, 2020.

Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELY stock at the price of $10. The rating they have provided for ELY stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 24, 2020.

ROTH Capital gave “Buy” rating to ELY stocks, setting the target price at $21 in the report published on March 5, 2020.

ELY Stocks 5.03% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Callaway Golf Company was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -17.06% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.36%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.93%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.38% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +6.62% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, ELY went down by -0.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -10.66% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $18.73. In addition, Callaway Golf Company saw -12.64% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

ELY Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Callaway Golf Company (ELY), starting from Hickey Glenn F., who sold 24,595 shares at the price of $21.81 back on Jan 06. After this action, Rushing now owns 8,552 shares of Callaway Golf Company, valued at $536,427 with the latest closing price.

ELY Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +8.60 for the present operating margin and +45.05 for gross margin. The net margin for Callaway Golf Company stands at +4.67. Total capital return value is set at 12.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.63. Equity return holds the value -18.70%, with -7.00% for asset returns.

Based on Callaway Golf Company (ELY), the company’s capital structure generated 99.10 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 49.77. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 38.79 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 3.34 and long-term debt to capital is 75.78.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.58 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for Callaway Golf Company is 15.29 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.51.