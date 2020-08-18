8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) went up by 1.56% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $25.25 and move down -55.58%, while EGHT stocks collected 3.38% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 5 hours ago that Asian Startups Change the Customer Experience Game with 8×8 Communications APIs

8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT) Worth an Investment?

8×8, Inc. (NYSE: EGHT) The 36 Months beta value for EGHT stocks is at 0.91, while 8 of the analysts out of 16 who provided ratings for 8×8, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 5 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $20.37 which is $3.52 above current price. EGHT currently has a short float of 19.38% and public float of 100.80M with average trading volume of 1.87M shares.

EGHT Market Performance

EGHT stocks went up by 3.38% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.06% and a quarterly performance of 0.37%, while its annual performance rate touched -34.58%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -0.86% for EGHT stocks with the simple moving average of -6.60% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on 8×8, Inc. (NYSE:EGHT)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with B. Riley FBR repeating the rating for EGHT shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for EGHT socks in the upcoming period according to B. Riley FBR is $13 based on the research report published on March 26, 2020.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGHT stock at the price of $13. The rating they have provided for EGHT stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 28, 2020.

Wells Fargo gave “Equal Weight” rating to EGHT stocks, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on January 27, 2020.

EGHT Stocks 2.63% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, 8×8, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -35.72% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.08%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, while the shares sank at the distance of -4.13% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +10.11% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT went up by +3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -18.52% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $16.34. In addition, 8×8, Inc. saw -11.31% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

EGHT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at 8×8, Inc. (EGHT), starting from Theophille Elizabeth Harriet, who sold 2,239 shares at the price of $15.97 back on Aug 01. After this action, Rushing now owns 9,466 shares of 8×8, Inc., valued at $35,757 with the latest closing price.

Verma Vikram, the Chief Executive Officer of 8×8, Inc., sold 2,852 shares at the value of $16.47 during a trade that took place back on Jul 23, which means that Verma Vikram is holding 8,136 shares at the value of $46,968 based on the most recent closing price.

EGHT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -35.41 for the present operating margin and +54.91 for gross margin. The net margin for 8×8, Inc. stands at -38.63. Total capital return value is set at -29.96, while invested capital returns managed to touch -33.14. Equity return holds the value -87.00%, with -25.80% for asset returns.

Based on 8×8, Inc. (EGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 209.11 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 67.65. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 56.92 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -10.12 and long-term debt to capital is 201.32.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 3.59 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.25. The receivables turnover for 8×8, Inc. is 11.86 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.06.