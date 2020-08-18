Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) went up by 0.19% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $90.54 and move down -21.61%, while PAYX stocks collected 0.08% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Paychex Flex(R) Wins Lighthouse Research & Advisory HR Tech Award for Best Small and Medium Business Core HR/Workforce Solution

Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 24.47 times of increase in earnings at the present.

PAYX Market Performance

PAYX stocks went up by 0.08% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.31% and a quarterly performance of 12.24%, while its annual performance rate touched -8.62%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.65% for PAYX stocks with the simple moving average of -2.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PAYX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for PAYX shares by setting it to “Sell”. The predicted price for PAYX socks in the upcoming period according to Goldman is $64 based on the research report published on July 14, 2020.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PAYX stock at the price of $67. The rating they have provided for PAYX stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on March 18, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Neutral” rating to PAYX stocks, setting the target price at $67 in the report published on March 18, 2020.

PAYX Stocks 0.43% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PAYX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Paychex, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -17.77% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.71%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.69%, while the shares surge at the distance of +1.49% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.00% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PAYX went up by +0.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -12.05% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $73.30. In addition, Paychex, Inc. saw -12.47% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PAYX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Paychex, Inc. (PAYX), starting from Gioja Michael E, who sold 12,743 shares at the price of $72.59 back on Aug 04. After this action, Rushing now owns 78,187 shares of Paychex, Inc., valued at $925,014 with the latest closing price.

Schrader Robert L., the VP/Controller of Paychex, Inc., sold 143 shares at the value of $72.76 during a trade that took place back on Aug 03, which means that Schrader Robert L. is holding 12,430 shares at the value of $10,405 based on the most recent closing price.

PAYX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +36.15 for the present operating margin and +68.30 for gross margin. The net margin for Paychex, Inc. stands at +27.18. Total capital return value is set at 40.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 30.97. Equity return holds the value 41.30%, with 12.40% for asset returns.

Based on Paychex, Inc. (PAYX), the company’s capital structure generated 32.31 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 24.42.

EBITDA value lies at +351.30 M with total debt to EBITDA carrying the value of 0.48. The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.44 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for Paychex, Inc. is 4.91 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.23.