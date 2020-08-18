Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) went down by -1.44% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $45.40 and move down -38.63%, while PSN stocks collected -6.34% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported 13 hours ago that Parsons Announces Pricing Of $350.0 Million Of Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025; Enters into Concurrent Hedging and Warrant Transactions to Offset Potential Dilution

Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) Worth an Investment?

Parsons Corporation (NYSE: PSN) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 31.17 times of increase in earnings at the present.

PSN Market Performance

PSN stocks went down by -6.34% for the week, with the monthly drop of -4.26% and a quarterly performance of -15.64%, while its annual performance rate touched -2.72%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -6.41% for PSN stocks with the simple moving average of -13.66% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSN stocks, with The Benchmark Company repeating the rating for PSN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for PSN socks in the upcoming period according to The Benchmark Company is $27 based on the research report published on April 15, 2020.

William Blair, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSN stock at the price of $27. The rating they have provided for PSN stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 31, 2020.

Stifel gave “ Buy” rating to PSN stocks, setting the target price at $45 in the report published on March 11, 2020.

PSN Stocks -8.82% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Parsons Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -27.86% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.94%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, while the shares sank at the distance of -5.33% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -23.84% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, PSN went down by -9.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -8.62% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $34.90. In addition, Parsons Corporation saw -19.50% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

PSN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Parsons Corporation (PSN), starting from Smith Carey A., who bought 7,500 shares at the price of $35.38 back on Aug 10. After this action, Rushing now owns 10,550 shares of Parsons Corporation, valued at $265,367 with the latest closing price.

McMahon Harry T., the Director of Parsons Corporation, bought 8,900 shares at the value of $28.27 during a trade that took place back on Mar 16, which means that McMahon Harry T. is holding 17,500 shares at the value of $251,640 based on the most recent closing price.

PSN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +1.40 for the present operating margin and +21.03 for gross margin. The net margin for Parsons Corporation stands at +3.05. Total capital return value is set at 6.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.59. Equity return holds the value 6.60%, with 3.10% for asset returns.

Based on Parsons Corporation (PSN), the company’s capital structure generated 31.00 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 23.66. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 14.64 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.33 and long-term debt to capital is 27.87.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.05 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.12. The receivables turnover for Parsons Corporation is 3.32 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.33.