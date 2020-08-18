NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) went down by -1.33% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $35.79 and move down -113.8%, while NMIH stocks collected -1.24% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/05/20 that NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Worth an Investment?

NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: NMIH) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 6.41 times of increase in earnings at the present.

NMIH Market Performance

NMIH stocks went down by -1.24% for the week, with the monthly jump of 16.57% and a quarterly performance of 21.30%, while its annual performance rate touched -39.81%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.60% for NMIH stocks with the simple moving average of -24.54% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NMIH stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for NMIH shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for NMIH socks in the upcoming period according to Citigroup is $24 based on the research report published on August 14, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NMIH stock at the price of $18. The rating they have provided for NMIH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on July 15, 2020.

Keefe Bruyette gave “ Mkt Perform” rating to NMIH stocks, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on June 9, 2020.

NMIH Stocks 5.72% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NMIH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, NMI Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -53.23% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.65%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 4.14%, while the shares surge at the distance of +16.98% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -10.77% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NMIH went down by -1.24%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -43.22% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $15.68. In addition, NMI Holdings, Inc. saw -49.55% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

NMIH Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH), starting from Montgomery Michael Curry, who sold 1,526 shares at the price of $14.15 back on May 12. After this action, Rushing now owns 21,135 shares of NMI Holdings, Inc., valued at $21,593 with the latest closing price.

SCHEID STEVEN, the Director of NMI Holdings, Inc., sold 27,325 shares at the value of $30.33 during a trade that took place back on Feb 12, which means that SCHEID STEVEN is holding 53,622 shares at the value of $828,756 based on the most recent closing price.

NMIH Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +60.43 for the present operating margin. The net margin for NMI Holdings, Inc. stands at +45.35. Total capital return value is set at 23.81, while invested capital returns managed to touch 17.83. Equity return holds the value 18.30%, with 12.10% for asset returns.

Based on NMI Holdings, Inc. (NMIH), the company’s capital structure generated 16.46 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 14.14.