NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) went up by 2.83% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $3.59 and move down -64.68%, while NBEV stocks collected -1.80% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that NewAge Delivers $63MM in Q2 Revenue Standalone Before It More Than Doubles With the Upcoming Closing of the Combination With ARIIX

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Worth an Investment?

NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ: NBEV) The 36 Months beta value for NBEV stocks is at 1.80, while 2 of the analysts out of 3 who provided ratings for NewAge, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $6.00 which is -$2.18 below current price. NBEV currently has a short float of 11.21% and public float of 88.37M with average trading volume of 3.30M shares.

NBEV Market Performance

NBEV stocks went down by -1.80% for the week, with the monthly jump of 31.33% and a quarterly performance of 62.69%, while its annual performance rate touched -36.99%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -2.18% for NBEV stocks with the simple moving average of 20.51% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NBEV stocks, with Alliance Global Partners repeating the rating for NBEV shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for NBEV socks in the upcoming period according to Alliance Global Partners is $3.50 based on the research report published on November 15, 2019.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NBEV stock at the price of $3.50. The rating they have provided for NBEV stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on July 22, 2019.

Alliance Global Partners gave “Buy” rating to NBEV stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 26, 2019.

NBEV Stocks 17.75% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NBEV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, NewAge, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -39.28% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 10.00%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 6.90%, while the shares surge at the distance of +25.29% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +27.49% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NBEV went down by -1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -18.96% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $2.25. In addition, NewAge, Inc. saw 19.78% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

NBEV Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at NewAge, Inc. (NBEV), starting from Kapteyn Reginald, who sold 15,000 shares at the price of $1.71 back on Jun 05. After this action, Rushing now owns 110,309 shares of NewAge, Inc., valued at $25,650 with the latest closing price.

HAAS TIMOTHY J, the Director of NewAge, Inc., bought 100,000 shares at the value of $1.92 during a trade that took place back on Dec 16, which means that HAAS TIMOTHY J is holding 479,074 shares at the value of $191,930 based on the most recent closing price.

NBEV Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -18.37 for the present operating margin and +56.89 for gross margin. The net margin for NewAge, Inc. stands at -35.41. Total capital return value is set at -26.51, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.00. Equity return holds the value -91.20%, with -37.70% for asset returns.

Based on NewAge, Inc. (NBEV), the company’s capital structure generated 88.58 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 46.97. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 32.55 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -14.58 and long-term debt to capital is 70.29.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.64 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51. The receivables turnover for NewAge, Inc. is 24.20 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.94. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.42.