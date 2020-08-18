National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) went down by -1.04% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $39.88 and move down -12.81%, while EYE stocks collected 0.51% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/12/20 that National Vision Launches its First-Ever Philanthropic Impact Report

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) Worth an Investment?

National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE) 12 of the analysts out of 13 who provided ratings for National Vision Holdings, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $39.17 which is $2.82 above current price. EYE currently has a short float of 10.26% and public float of 79.55M with average trading volume of 801.34K shares.

EYE Market Performance

EYE stocks went up by 0.51% for the week, with the monthly jump of 17.32% and a quarterly performance of 34.10%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.53%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 7.18% for EYE stocks with the simple moving average of 20.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on National Vision Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EYE)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EYE stocks, with BMO Capital Markets repeating the rating for EYE shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for EYE socks in the upcoming period according to BMO Capital Markets is $54 based on the research report published on February 4, 2020.

Barclays gave “Overweight” rating to EYE stocks, setting the target price at $34 in the report published on November 13, 2019.

EYE Stocks 13.44% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EYE to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, National Vision Holdings, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -11.36% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 4.01%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, while the shares surge at the distance of +18.66% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +11.20% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, EYE went up by +0.51%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +47.11% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $33.26. In addition, National Vision Holdings, Inc. saw 9.00% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

EYE Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE), starting from FAHS L READE, who sold 75,000 shares at the price of $36.50 back on Jan 23. After this action, Rushing now owns 318,037 shares of National Vision Holdings, Inc., valued at $2,737,500 with the latest closing price.

Moore Patrick R., the SVP, Chief Financial Officer of National Vision Holdings, Inc., sold 69,977 shares at the value of $32.00 during a trade that took place back on Dec 18, which means that Moore Patrick R. is holding 4,500 shares at the value of $2,239,264 based on the most recent closing price.

EYE Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +4.99 for the present operating margin and +48.17 for gross margin. The net margin for National Vision Holdings, Inc. stands at +1.90. Total capital return value is set at 5.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 2.20. Equity return holds the value -3.70%, with -1.40% for asset returns.

Based on National Vision Holdings, Inc. (EYE), the company’s capital structure generated 122.79 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 55.11. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 46.90 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.28 and long-term debt to capital is 114.33.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 2.10 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for National Vision Holdings, Inc. is 36.22 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.93. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.86.