Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) went up by 0.78% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $69.65 and move down -80.21%, while MPC stocks collected 4.09% of gains with the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 08/12/20 that U.S. Oil Refiners Accelerate Shift to Renewables in Downturn

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC) Worth an Investment?

Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: MPC) The 36 Months beta value for MPC stocks is at 2.19, while 13 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 1 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $48.40 which is $10.06 above current price. MPC currently has a short float of 3.86% and public float of 644.59M with average trading volume of 8.92M shares.

MPC Market Performance

MPC stocks went up by 4.09% for the week, with the monthly jump of 1.90% and a quarterly performance of 10.59%, while its annual performance rate touched -16.38%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 2.07% for MPC stocks with the simple moving average of -11.57% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Marathon Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:MPC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MPC stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for MPC shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for MPC socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $43 based on the research report published on August 12, 2020.

Tudor Pickering, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MPC stock at the price of $35. The rating they have provided for MPC stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on August 4, 2020.

Citigroup gave “ Neutral” rating to MPC stocks, setting the target price at $26 in the report published on April 24, 2020.

MPC Stocks 3.21% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MPC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Marathon Petroleum Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -44.51% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.97%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.51%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.17% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -7.00% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MPC went up by +4.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -41.61% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $37.96. In addition, Marathon Petroleum Corporation saw -35.85% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

MPC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +5.15 for the present operating margin and +7.76 for gross margin. The net margin for Marathon Petroleum Corporation stands at +2.14. Total capital return value is set at 8.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.19. Equity return holds the value -26.70%, with -8.40% for asset returns.

Based on Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC), the company’s capital structure generated 92.95 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 48.17. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 31.78 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 4.40 and long-term debt to capital is 89.04.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.64 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for Marathon Petroleum Corporation is 17.98 with the total asset turnover at the value of 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.25.