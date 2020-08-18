Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) went up by 1.34% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $2.16 and move down -43.05%, while KOPN stocks collected -17.03% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Kopin OLED Microdisplay Exhibits Breakthrough 7000 Nits Brightness with Good Color Fidelity

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) Worth an Investment?

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) The 36 Months beta value for KOPN stocks is at 1.92, while 1 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Kopin Corporation stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.50 which is $0.99 above current price. KOPN currently has a short float of 2.76% and public float of 69.49M with average trading volume of 1.45M shares.

KOPN Market Performance

KOPN stocks went down by -17.03% for the week, with the monthly drop of -25.25% and a quarterly performance of 86.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 46.60%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -17.06% for KOPN stocks with the simple moving average of 99.71% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KOPN stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for KOPN shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for KOPN socks in the upcoming period according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $2.20 based on the research report published on February 4, 2019.

Wunderlich, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KOPN stock at the price of $2, previously predicting the value of $3. The rating they have provided for KOPN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on August 3, 2016.

Wunderlich gave “ Buy” rating to KOPN stocks, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on April 1, 2015.

KOPN Stocks -3.86% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KOPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Kopin Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -30.09% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 9.88%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 10.03%, while the shares sank at the distance of -20.11% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +20.80% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, KOPN went down by -17.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +173.15% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $1.8015. In addition, Kopin Corporation saw 276.46% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

KOPN Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Kopin Corporation (KOPN), starting from FAN JOHN C C, who bought 100,000 shares at the price of $0.74 back on May 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 5,459,769 shares of Kopin Corporation, valued at $74,000 with the latest closing price.

FAN JOHN C C, the CEO & President of Kopin Corporation, bought 150,000 shares at the value of $0.66 during a trade that took place back on May 08, which means that FAN JOHN C C is holding 5,359,769 shares at the value of $99,000 based on the most recent closing price.

KOPN Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -88.24 for the present operating margin and +29.19 for gross margin. The net margin for Kopin Corporation stands at -99.96. Total capital return value is set at -65.83, while invested capital returns managed to touch -75.40. Equity return holds the value -65.60%, with -43.70% for asset returns.

Based on Kopin Corporation (KOPN), the company’s capital structure generated 9.90 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 9.01.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.50 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.19. The receivables turnover for Kopin Corporation is 4.50 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.99.