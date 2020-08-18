Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) went down by -0.76% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $13.66 and move down -16.06%, while VG stocks collected -3.52% of loss with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/13/20 that Vonage to Power Cloud Software Provider Spacely’s Virtual Reality Solutions

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) Worth an Investment?

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: VG) The 36 Months beta value for VG stocks is at 0.50, while 10 of the analysts out of 14 who provided ratings for Vonage Holdings Corp. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 3 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $14.04 which is $2.37 above current price. VG currently has a short float of 5.86% and public float of 231.52M with average trading volume of 2.97M shares.

VG Market Performance

VG stocks went down by -3.52% for the week, with the monthly jump of 8.48% and a quarterly performance of 28.21%, while its annual performance rate touched -12.23%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -1.27% for VG stocks with the simple moving average of 32.78% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VG stocks, with Rosenblatt repeating the rating for VG shares by setting it to “Neutral”. The predicted price for VG socks in the upcoming period according to Rosenblatt is $12 based on the research report published on July 28, 2020.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VG stock at the price of $11. The rating they have provided for VG stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on June 9, 2020.

Morgan Stanley gave “ Overweight” rating to VG stocks, setting the target price at $7.50 in the report published on March 25, 2020.

VG Stocks 8.26% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Vonage Holdings Corp. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -13.84% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.56%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 3.42%, while the shares surge at the distance of +2.35% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +9.90% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, VG went down by -3.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +19.74% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $11.94. In addition, Vonage Holdings Corp. saw 58.84% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

VG Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), starting from PEARSON DAVID T., who sold 308,919 shares at the price of $12.25 back on Aug 04. After this action, Rushing now owns 133,180 shares of Vonage Holdings Corp., valued at $3,784,258 with the latest closing price.

DUDAI SAGI, the Chief Technology Officer of Vonage Holdings Corp., sold 25,039 shares at the value of $12.00 during a trade that took place back on Jul 31, which means that DUDAI SAGI is holding 361,977 shares at the value of $300,468 based on the most recent closing price.

VG Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.59 for the present operating margin and +48.82 for gross margin. The net margin for Vonage Holdings Corp. stands at -1.64. Total capital return value is set at 0.64, while invested capital returns managed to touch -1.81. Equity return holds the value -6.50%, with -2.60% for asset returns.

Based on Vonage Holdings Corp. (VG), the company’s capital structure generated 97.94 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 49.48. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 40.69 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.21 and long-term debt to capital is 95.74.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 1.95 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.24. The receivables turnover for Vonage Holdings Corp. is 13.43 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.91. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.