New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) went up by 1.38% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $74.20 and move down -31.23%, while NEWR stocks collected 5.01% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/10/20 that New Relic and Grafana Labs Partner to Advance Open Instrumentation

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Worth an Investment?

New Relic, Inc. (NYSE: NEWR) The 36 Months beta value for NEWR stocks is at 1.11, while 6 of the analysts out of 17 who provided ratings for New Relic, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 1 as overweight, 8 rated it as hold and 2 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $69.40 which is $12.86 above current price. NEWR currently has a short float of 14.86% and public float of 48.68M with average trading volume of 1.27M shares.

NEWR Market Performance

NEWR stocks went up by 5.01% for the week, with the monthly drop of -13.39% and a quarterly performance of -9.39%, while its annual performance rate touched -1.67%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -9.04% for NEWR stocks with the simple moving average of -8.14% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for NEWR stocks, with Argus repeating the rating for NEWR shares by setting it to “Hold”. The predicted price for NEWR socks in the upcoming period according to Argus is $222 based on the research report published on August 14, 2020.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see NEWR stock at the price of $61. The rating they have provided for NEWR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 5, 2020.

BMO Capital Markets gave “Market Perform” rating to NEWR stocks, setting the target price at $78 in the report published on August 4, 2020.

NEWR Stocks -14.33% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought NEWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, New Relic, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -23.80% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 3.83%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, while the shares sank at the distance of -15.04% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -15.52% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, NEWR went up by +5.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -12.56% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $61.66. In addition, New Relic, Inc. saw -13.96% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

NEWR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at New Relic, Inc. (NEWR), starting from Cirne Lewis, who sold 40,000 shares at the price of $70.56 back on Aug 03. After this action, Rushing now owns 6,064,467 shares of New Relic, Inc., valued at $2,822,431 with the latest closing price.

Cirne Lewis, the CEO of New Relic, Inc., sold 40,000 shares at the value of $70.73 during a trade that took place back on Jul 01, which means that Cirne Lewis is holding 6,104,467 shares at the value of $2,829,387 based on the most recent closing price.

NEWR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -13.36 for the present operating margin and +82.79 for gross margin. The net margin for New Relic, Inc. stands at -14.83. Total capital return value is set at -9.74, while invested capital returns managed to touch -10.91. Equity return holds the value -27.10%, with -8.60% for asset returns.

Based on New Relic, Inc. (NEWR), the company’s capital structure generated 126.23 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 55.80. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 39.19 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -3.38 and long-term debt to capital is 124.01.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 4.00 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The receivables turnover for New Relic, Inc. is 4.47 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.57.