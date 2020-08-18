Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) went up by 0.54% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $73.52 and move down -6.6%, while MXIM stocks collected 0.09% of gains with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/15/20 that Value stocks, which trade lowest to growth stocks since 2001, look like a smart play as the economy rebounds

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) Worth an Investment?

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ: MXIM) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 28.34 times of increase in earnings at the present.

MXIM Market Performance

MXIM stocks went up by 0.09% for the week, with the monthly drop of -1.53% and a quarterly performance of 25.08%, while its annual performance rate touched 27.46%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 0.01% for MXIM stocks with the simple moving average of 17.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MXIM stocks, with Cowen repeating the rating for MXIM shares by setting it to “Market Perform”. The predicted price for MXIM socks in the upcoming period according to Cowen is $55 based on the research report published on April 29, 2020.

Nomura, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MXIM stock at the price of $50. The rating they have provided for MXIM stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 20, 2020.

Cowen gave “Market Perform” rating to MXIM stocks, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on January 29, 2020.

MXIM Stocks 6.40% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MXIM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.19% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.18%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.97%, while the shares sank at the distance of -3.36% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +12.55% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, MXIM went up by +0.09%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +17.16% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $68.84. In addition, Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. saw 12.13% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

MXIM Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. (MXIM), starting from MEDLIN EDWIN, who sold 12,830 shares at the price of $69.17 back on Aug 04. After this action, Rushing now owns 72,184 shares of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., valued at $887,495 with the latest closing price.

DOLUCA TUNC, the PRESIDENT, CEO & DIRECTOR of Maxim Integrated Products, Inc., sold 60,000 shares at the value of $72.38 during a trade that took place back on Jul 13, which means that DOLUCA TUNC is holding 1,207,420 shares at the value of $4,342,992 based on the most recent closing price.

MXIM Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +31.61 for the present operating margin and +65.24 for gross margin. The net margin for Maxim Integrated Products, Inc. stands at +29.88. Equity return holds the value 45.00%, with 21.50% for asset returns.