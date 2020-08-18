Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) went up by 11.50% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $4.39 and move down -5.28%, while OTIC stocks collected 15.43% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that Otonomy Reports Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results and Provides Corporate Update

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) Worth an Investment?

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ: OTIC) The 36 Months beta value for OTIC stocks is at 2.29, while 5 of the analysts out of 5 who provided ratings for Otonomy, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 0 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $9.40 which is -$4.17 below current price. OTIC currently has a short float of 0.63% and public float of 45.61M with average trading volume of 352.82K shares.

OTIC Market Performance

OTIC stocks went up by 15.43% for the week, with the monthly drop of -9.22% and a quarterly performance of 51.42%, while its annual performance rate touched 67.71%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 13.78% for OTIC stocks with the simple moving average of 42.41% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OTIC stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for OTIC shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for OTIC socks in the upcoming period according to Oppenheimer is $8 based on the research report published on June 1, 2020.

Oppenheimer, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OTIC stock at the price of $8. The rating they have provided for OTIC stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 24, 2019.

JP Morgan gave “ Underweight” rating to OTIC stocks, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on March 19, 2018.

OTIC Stocks 15.71% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OTIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Otonomy, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -5.01% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 8.05%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 7.55%, while the shares surge at the distance of +5.33% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +32.17% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, OTIC went up by +23.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +82.02% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $3.68. In addition, Otonomy, Inc. saw -2.35% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

OTIC Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at -10117.83 for the present operating margin and -243.50 for gross margin. The net margin for Otonomy, Inc. stands at -7445.83. Total capital return value is set at -72.13, while invested capital returns managed to touch -54.14. Equity return holds the value -125.30%, with -57.70% for asset returns.

Based on Otonomy, Inc. (OTIC), the company’s capital structure generated 83.49 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 45.50. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 40.46 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at -38.16 and long-term debt to capital is 75.28.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 151.00 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for Otonomy, Inc. is 7.69 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.01. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.05.