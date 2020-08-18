First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) went up by 1.95% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $46.12 and move down -7.51%, while FR stocks collected 0.19% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 08/04/20 that First Industrial Realty Trust Declares Common Stock Dividends

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Worth an Investment?

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FR) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 21.71 times of increase in earnings at the present.

FR Market Performance

FR stocks went up by 0.19% for the week, with the monthly jump of 9.22% and a quarterly performance of 18.34%, while its annual performance rate touched 11.17%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 1.33% for FR stocks with the simple moving average of 8.99% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for FR stocks, with Robert W. Baird repeating the rating for FR shares by setting it to “Outperform”. The predicted price for FR socks in the upcoming period according to Robert W. Baird is $50 based on the research report published on July 24, 2020.

RBC Capital Mkts, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see FR stock at the price of $38. The rating they have provided for FR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on March 27, 2020.

Goldman gave “Buy” rating to FR stocks, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on May 16, 2019.

FR Stocks 6.62% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought FR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.98% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 2.20%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 2.29%, while the shares surge at the distance of +9.89% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by +5.85% upper at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, FR went up by +0.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +1.66% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $42.53. In addition, First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. saw 3.35% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

FR Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR), starting from YAP JOHANNSON L, who sold 553 shares at the price of $45.90 back on Feb 20. After this action, Rushing now owns 254,009 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc., valued at $25,383 with the latest closing price.

YAP JOHANNSON L, the Chief Investment Officer of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc., sold 5,000 shares at the value of $45.80 during a trade that took place back on Feb 20, which means that YAP JOHANNSON L is holding 254,562 shares at the value of $229,000 based on the most recent closing price.

FR Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +24.93 for the present operating margin and +44.43 for gross margin. The net margin for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. stands at +55.97. Total capital return value is set at 3.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.80. Equity return holds the value 14.40%, with 7.10% for asset returns.

Based on First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR), the company’s capital structure generated 85.35 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 46.05. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 42.80 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 2.95 and long-term debt to capital is 84.10.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 15.61 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. is 6.11 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.13.