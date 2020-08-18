CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) went up by 1.00% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $80.62 and move down -7.51%, while CSX stocks collected 1.23% of gains with the last five trading sessions. Press Release reported on 07/31/20 that CSX Publishes 2019 Environmental, Social and Governance Report

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX) Worth an Investment?

CSX Corporation (NASDAQ: CSX) scored price to earnings ratio above its average ratio, recording 20.16 times of increase in earnings at the present.

CSX Market Performance

CSX stocks went up by 1.23% for the week, with the monthly jump of 3.92% and a quarterly performance of 12.95%, while its annual performance rate touched 15.21%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is 3.75% for CSX stocks with the simple moving average of 7.94% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion on CSX Corporation (NASDAQ:CSX)

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CSX shares by setting it to “Buy”. The predicted price for CSX socks in the upcoming period according to UBS is $80 based on the research report published on May 20, 2020.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSX stock at the price of $75, previously predicting the value of $79. The rating they have provided for CSX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 8, 2020.

Stifel gave “Buy” rating to CSX stocks, setting the target price at $71 in the report published on April 7, 2020.

CSX Stocks 5.98% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, CSX Corporation was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -6.98% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 1.99%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 1.75%, while the shares surge at the distance of +4.79% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -0.12% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, CSX went up by +1.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of +5.55% of gains for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $72.45. In addition, CSX Corporation saw 3.63% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further gains.

CSX Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSX Corporation (CSX), starting from Goldman Nathan D, who sold 25,000 shares at the price of $75.54 back on Aug 11. After this action, Rushing now owns 75,174 shares of CSX Corporation, valued at $1,888,500 with the latest closing price.

Sorfleet Diana B, the EVP & CAO of CSX Corporation, sold 36,836 shares at the value of $75.30 during a trade that took place back on Aug 11, which means that Sorfleet Diana B is holding 24,323 shares at the value of $2,773,726 based on the most recent closing price.

CSX Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +39.75 for the present operating margin and +40.65 for gross margin. The net margin for CSX Corporation stands at +27.90. Total capital return value is set at 16.95, while invested capital returns managed to touch 11.97. Equity return holds the value 24.30%, with 7.50% for asset returns.

Based on CSX Corporation (CSX), the company’s capital structure generated 141.69 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 58.63. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 43.18 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 6.44 and long-term debt to capital is 139.15.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 6.08 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for CSX Corporation is 11.96 with the total asset turnover at the value of 0.31. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.52.