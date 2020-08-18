Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) went down by -17.69% from its latest closing price when compared to the 1-year high value of $0.95 and move down -630.77%, while SMRT stocks collected -49.10% of loss with the last five trading sessions. MarketWatch.com reported on 08/14/20 that Here are all the Stein Mart stores having liquidation sales

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMRT) Worth an Investment?

Stein Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMRT) The 36 Months beta value for SMRT stocks is at -0.06, while 0 of the analysts out of 1 who provided ratings for Stein Mart, Inc. stocks as a “buy” while 0 as overweight, 1 rated it as hold and 0 as sell. The average price we get from analysts is $2.00 which is -$0.13 below current price. SMRT currently has a short float of 1.74% and public float of 29.92M with average trading volume of 5.88M shares.

SMRT Market Performance

SMRT stocks went down by -49.10% for the week, with the monthly drop of -56.79% and a quarterly performance of -45.68%, while its annual performance rate touched -80.50%. The simple moving average for the period of the last 20 days is -56.23% for SMRT stocks with the simple moving average of -76.94% for the last 200 days.

SMRT Stocks -65.14% Far from 50 Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, Stein Mart, Inc. was unable to take a rebound, for now settling with -86.82% of loss for the given period.

The stock volatility was left at 16.97%, however, within the period of a single month, the volatility rate increased by 46.87%, while the shares sank at the distance of -65.24% for the moving average in the last 20 days. In oppose to the moving average for the last 50 days, trading by -76.89% lower at the present time.

In the course of the last 5 trading sessions, SMRT went down by -57.25%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200 days to the total of -84.38% of losses for the stock in comparison to the 20-day moving average settled at $0.2743. In addition, Stein Mart, Inc. saw -77.27% in overturn over the period of a single year with a tendency to cut further losses.

SMRT Stock Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT), starting from Morin Maryann Guariglia, who sold 118,175 shares at the price of $0.14 back on Aug 14. After this action, Rushing now owns 12,611 shares of Stein Mart, Inc., valued at $16,781 with the latest closing price.

Galanti Lisa, the Director of Stein Mart, Inc., sold 15,484 shares at the value of $0.14 during a trade that took place back on Aug 14, which means that Galanti Lisa is holding 0 shares at the value of $2,199 based on the most recent closing price.

SMRT Stock Fundamentals

The current profitability levels are settled at +0.27 for the present operating margin and +27.13 for gross margin. The net margin for Stein Mart, Inc. stands at -0.85. Total capital return value is set at 0.85, while invested capital returns managed to touch -3.04. Equity return holds the value -434.10%, with -10.20% for asset returns.

Based on Stein Mart, Inc. (SMRT), the company’s capital structure generated 1,687.96 points for debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is set at the value of 94.41. Total debt to assets is settled at the value of 70.42 with long-term debt to equity ratio rests at 0.36 and long-term debt to capital is 1,424.64.

The value for Enterprise to Sales is 0.46 with debt to enterprise value settled at 0.94. The receivables turnover for Stein Mart, Inc. is 363.67 with the total asset turnover at the value of 2.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.13.